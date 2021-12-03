 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA Updates COVID-19 Vaccination Testing Rules

This could result in more positive tests.

By Jeremy_Brener
Denver Nuggets v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Four Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The NBA is continuing to update its COVID-19 testing rules based on vaccination status.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, players who do not have a booster dose of the vaccine by December 17 will be subject to in-game testing.

Those who do not have the booster vaccine in two weeks will also no longer be considered Tier 1 personnel and will have to socially distance from those who have received the booster vaccine.

Booster vaccines have been recommended by the CDC for those who have waited at least six months since their second dose of the vaccination, meaning those who received their second dose between June and now will be ineligible to remain Tier 1 personnel and must be tested every game day.

This will force the league to increase game-day testing for players, which will likely result in more positive cases around the league and more players missing game action. Teams like the Portland Trail Blazers, who are already battling a number of injuries, cannot afford to have any positive cases.

