Dave Deckard and Dia Miller Reflect on Neil Olshey’s Firing

The Portland Trail Blazers have fired President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey for violating the franchise code of conduct, creating a workplace described as “toxic” and “bullying”. In the wake of the firing, Dave Deckard and Dia Miller recorded a special episode of the Dave and Dia podcast. The pair were outspoken about Olshey’s decisions and management style long before the investigation into his conduct became a reality. They condemned Olshey’s conduct during the hiring process for Head Coach Chauncey Billups. They’ve also offered reflections on greater issues of ethics and abusive behavior.

Today Dave and Dia talk about Olshey’s departure, discussing the ethics and limits on power that guide healthy communities. Dave runs down Olshey’s basketball history from his time with the Los Angeles Clippers, drafting Damian Lillard in his first weeks with the Blazers, right on up to today. He runs down all the factors that kept Olshey secure despite obvious evidence that he might not be managing the franchise optimally. Finally, the duo debate what this means for the Blazers going forward.

the Neil Olshey episode of the podcast