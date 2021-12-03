Who Could Replace Neil Olshey as President?

With news coming Friday morning that Neil Olshey has been fired as president of basketball operations, the Portland Trail Blazers must now look for his replacement.

Director of Player Personnel Joe Cronin has been named the interim general manager, but other names are already surfacing from outside the organization.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, two former players’ names have surfaced: Tayshaun Prince and Brent Barry.

While Joe Cronin has been promoted to Portland’s interim general manager, two names circulating as potential longterm replacements atop the Trail Blazers basketball operations: Grizzlies executive Tayshaun Prince and Spurs executive Brent Barry. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) December 3, 2021

Prince does not have a direct connection to the Portland area, but he was teammates with head coach Chauncey Billups for a number of years with the Detroit Pistons, and even won a championship together.

Brent Barry also has a championship pedigree, winning two titles with the Spurs in 2005 and 2007. He played his college ball at Oregon State, so moving to the Blazers would be returning to a place he once called home.

There are also two names surfacing from the general manager pool around the league: Chicago Bulls GM Marc Eversley and New York Knicks GM Scott Perry, per Yahoo! Sports insider Chris Haynes.

Yahoo Sources: With the Portland Trail Blazers firing general manager Neil Olshey, two candidates expected to receive strong consideration are Chicago Bulls GM Marc Eversley and New York Knicks GM Scott Perry. https://t.co/cfQvsp4qiU — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 3, 2021

Eversley has been in NBA front offices for 15 years, working for the Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers and became the first Canadian-born GM in NBA history when he took the job with the Bulls.

Perry has 20 years of executive experience, beginning with the Pistons in 2000 and also serving as an executive for the Seattle SuperSonics, Orlando Magic, Sacramento Kings and now the Knicks.

As time goes on, more names will begin to appear on this list as the organization looks to bring on the new leader that will usher in a positive new era of Blazers basketball.