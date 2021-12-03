The Trail Blazers Need to Change

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back on the air! If you’re looking for a ton of positivity about the Blazers, this might not be the podcast for you. Without meaning to, Dave Deckard and Dia Miller delve into all the signs that the Blazers are...well...kind of broken right now. Individual games, individual players, the cloud surrounding the team. Dave points out some of his favorite aspects of the season, but it’s a starry pinpoint in the basic background of, “Something’s got to change.” When Dia has had enough, you know enough has been had.

The podcast was recorded before President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey was fired on Friday morning. Dave and Dia do mention that removing him from power would be a good start. At least that much has been accomplished. But there’s more work to be done. Get an idea of what in this edition of Dave and Dia!

