Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers face the Utah Jazz while missing several players due to coronavirus health and safety protocols. The Jazz, while missing star Donovan Mitchell, arrive in Portland after winning four straight. The Blazers struggled against the Dallas Mavericks in their last game due to size, losing 132-117.

Wednesday, December 29 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: ROOT Sports, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: CJ McCollum (out), Cody Zeller (out), Jusuf Nurkic (out), Robert Covington (out), Ben McLemore (out), Dennis Smith Jr. (out), Trendon Watford (out), Keljin Blevins (out) Jazz injuries: Donovan Mitchell (out), Udoka Azubuike (out), Eric Paschall (out)

That’s it! Have fun and GO BLAZERS!!