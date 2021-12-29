More Dallas Mavericks Players Enter COVID Protocols

Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Knight and center Boban Marjanovic have entered NBA Health and Safety Protocols as of today, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN. MacMahon tweeted the news this morning. The status of Knight and Marjanovic is not unique in itself; multiple dozens of NBA players have entered COVID protocols over the last two weeks. But both players saw action against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night: Knight 24 minutes and Marjanovic 3. Portland is already missing center Jusuf Nurkic, forward Robert Covington, reserves Dennis Smith, Jr., Ben McLemore, Trendon Watford, and Keljin Blevins, and Head Coach Chauncey Billups due to Health and Safety Protocols.

In other news, the Mavericks have signed veteran guard Isaiah Thomas as a hardship replacement player. Thomas played regularly in the league between 2011 and 2020, earning nominations to the NBA All-Star Game in 2016 and 2017 as a member of the Boston Celtics.