Jacked Ramsays Pregame: Blazers vs. Jazz

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they get you ready for Wednesday night’s game between your Portland Trail Blazers and the Utah Jazz.

Like nearly every team in the league, the Jazz will be shorthanded, although not as limited as some teams hit harder by both injury and COVID bugs. Star guard Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out, but the rest of the rotation appears to be ready to go - including Rudy Gobert who will go up against... no player over 6-foot-9-inches tonight.

The reason that Gobert won’t see any real size is because both Jusuf Nurkic and Cody Zeller remain out in Health & Safety protocols while the Blazers also (for some reason) opted not to sign a player big enough to contend against a single starting center in the NBA.

The Blazers have this game and a New Year’s Eve match up in Los Angeles against Lebron James and the Lakers remaining in the 2021 calendar year. They have 2 wins in the month of December and yet this isn’t unfamiliar territory for the Blazers. Since the ‘15-’16 season the Blazers are 108-123 in the first 33 games of each season with only one year (‘18-’19) clearing more than a single game above .500. Therein lies the false hope that perpetuated mediocrity- a miraculous run in the winter that got them just what they needed to edge above the rest. Have they run out of magic tricks?

Hop on with Danny and Brandon as they explore that and tonight’s match up.

If you’re a member of the Jacked Ramsays community- the live watch party will be posted in on the YouTube community page and check back for the post game show with special guest, Joe Simons.

