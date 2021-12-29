Could Bottoming Out Actually Help the Blazers?

The Church of Roy podcast is back to discuss the new faces on the Trail Blazers’ depleted roster. Hosts Brian Wilcox and Steve Dewald kicked things off with a game centered around the names of the players that arrived in Portland on 10-day contracts. Along with the name game, the discussion pivoted the Blazers’ relationship with the G League.

In the main segment of the show, Brian and Steve graded coach Chauncey Billups’ performance thus far. Where are the biggest improvement areas? What is the biggest concern?

TANK TIME?



Brian and Steve are reunited for the final COR episode of the year. Can the Blazers right the ship before it’s too late? Also, what’s a McGriff?



In the final portion of the episode, Steve detailed his thoughts on why the Blazers could benefit from bottoming out this year. The window for a brief tank could open if Damian Lillard addressed his lingering abdominal injury after the All-Star game. If Lillard was sidelined, the Blazers could look to younger options and preserve their selection in a front-loaded 2022 NBA Draft. In regards to tanking, Brian highlighted the Warriors’ return to the top of the standings after a brief absence.

