Damian Lillard Responds to Shoutout From BTS’s Suga

Last week, Suga, a member of the Kpop group BTS, said that Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers was his favorite NBA player. Now, Damian Lillard has responded to the shoutout in a video from the Portland Trail Blazers.

In the video, Lillard says:

“What’s up Suga? It’s Dame Lillard. I had a chance to see your article, somebody sent it to me. I appreciate your words. I don’t take it lightly to be someone’s favorite player but when they a fan of our team and something that I care so much about, you know that means something to me. So I appreciate your words, I appreciate you being a fan of mine and showing me love. You know, part of being the underdog is you know, to know that a lot of people don’t share the way you think, so the fact that appreciate my underdog status and how I go about my business and you know, the things I want to accomplish, it means a lot to me, especially you being so far away. So thank you, much love to you, I look forward to meeting you. Peace.”

Suga is a well-known fan of the NBA, so perhaps a Lillard x BTS collaboration is not too far off in the future.