Three More Hawks Enter Protocols Six Days Before Facing Blazers

Three more Atlanta Hawks have entered coronavirus protocols: Malik Ellison, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Gorgui Deng, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, bringing the total number of Hawks in health and safety protocols to 13. The Hawks play the Portland Trail Blazers in less than a week on January 3rd.

The ten other players currently in health and safety protocols for the Hawks are Delon Wright, Jalen Johnson, John Collins, Onyeka Okongwu, Wes Iwundu, Sharife Cooper, Kevin Huerter, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Lou Wilions, and Danilo Gallinari.

The Blazers also have several players in health and safety protocols, including Jusuf Nurkic, Cody Zeller, Robert Covington, Ben McLemore, Keljin Blevins, Dennis Smith Jr., and Trendon Watford, along with their head coach, Chauncey Billups. Scott Brooks is coaching in place of Billups.

The NBA recently announced changes to its coronavirus protocols, providing asymptomatic players with the opportunity to shorten their isolation period to six days. What impact that has on the Hawks and Blazers’ matchup next week will likely be seen in the next few days.