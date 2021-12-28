NBA Changes Covid Protocols

The NBA announced a significant change to its coronavirus protocols on Monday, the same day that the CDC instated a similar change in isolation protocols for COVID-19. According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, asymptomatic players will now be able to potentially leave quarantine after six days.

The biggest change: Isolation periods for players who test positive may now be significantly shortened — down to six days from what has been the customary 10 —provided those players are asymptomatic and meet other testing standards. Teams were told of the new protocols Monday in a memo sent by the league, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

As the Portland Trail Blazers deal with several players and a coach out due to coronavirus protocols, it remains to be seen what this change will mean for the Blazers.

Approximately 120 players remained out due to coronavirus protocols on Monday afternoon.