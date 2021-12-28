Other GMs Wary of Blazers

Though the league is currently ravaged by coronavirus, trade rumours still abound. However, the Portland Trail Blazers face a significant obstacle in trying to get deals done, reports Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. Other general managers around the league wonder how much authority interim GM Joe Cronin has to engage in trades.

The Trail Blazers recently fired top basketball executive Neil Olshey, naming Joe Cronin as the interim general manager. While other teams recognize that Cronin has the authority to make deals before the deadline, some question how much power he has. One source noted that he probably has the leeway to trade role players like Robert Covington or Jusuf Nurkic but probably can’t deal Damian Lillard. What about CJ McCollum? Can Cronin take in significant salary in a deal that further ties up the team’s books for years to come? Or will the Blazers wait to hire a long-term general manager first to make the more significant decisions?

Pincus asks the question looming at the forefront of most Blazer fans: what can Cronin get done and when will he be able to do it?

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.