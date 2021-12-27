Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers vs Mavs

Join Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they take a look at Monday night’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Dallas Mavericks - with Portland falling 132-117, dropping their record to 13-20 on the year.

The Blazers really only had one job, don’t get killed by Kristaps Porzingis. Then they went out and got absolutely obliterated by Kristaps Porzingis. Now, I like to live on the wild side a little bit here and there - but continually switching on minimal contact - sometimes none at all - and allowing Porzingis to dictate his touches as much as he did tonight... sometimes Portland just willfully left him wide open... was probably jumping the shark.

It’s one thing for Portland to be short handed, and/or undersized - it’s entirely another to wantonly give up the one thing you absolutely cannot in such a tremendously easy fashion. Staples Center is free to be used again, and it appears the Easy Button had landed permanently for Portland opponents.

Hop on and try to sift through the sordid mess of tonight’s game - that did have some promising moments; Nassir Little made his impact felt... <<crickets>> so yeah, let’s do this!

SUBSCRIBE: YouTube, Twitch, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google and Anywhere You Get Podcasts!