Blazers Sign Reggie Perry to 10-Day Hardship Contract

The Portland Trail Blazers continue to add players in the wake of their COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the team is signing Reggie Perry from Raptors 905 in the G-League to a 10-day hardship exception contract.

Perry was selected with the 57th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The signing comes after both Jusuf Nurkic and Cody Zeller entered health & safety protocols Sunday evening.

Perry joins Jarron Cumberland, Cameron McGriff and Brandon Williams as the team’s 10-day contract players.

Out of the four, Perry is the only big man, which could give him more opportunities to see the court as early as tonight against the Dallas Mavericks.

Perry spent last season with the Brooklyn Nets and participated in the G-League Bubble with the Long Island Nets.

This season, Perry has played with the 905 and has flashed some potential. He is averaging 19.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game this season in the G-League.