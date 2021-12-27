Chauncey Billups Enters Health & Safety Protocols

The Portland Trail Blazers currently have seven players in health & safety protocols, and they’ve now been joined by their head coach.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups has now entered health & safety protocols and will miss tonight’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, with the possibility of missing more time.

Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 27, 2021

Billups is the fourth NBA head coach to be sidelined with COVID, joining Billy Donovan of the Chicago Bulls, Frank Vogel of the Los Angeles Lakers and Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns.

While Billups is away from the team, assistant Scott Brooks will become the acting head coach.

Brooks has prior head coaching experience with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Washington Wizards.

With Billups and seven players out, it’s safe to say that the Blazers are experiencing an outbreak within the team and there is a likelihood that more positive tests are coming around the corner.