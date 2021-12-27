Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers are back at home in the Moda Center taking on the Dallas Mavericks. The Blazers had a little bit of a rest with their game against the Brooklyn Nets being postponed, but with both Portland and Dallas with many key players in COVID protocols, this game will be unpredictable.

Monday, December 27 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: ROOT Sports, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: CJ McCollum (out), Cody Zeller (out), Jusuf Nurkic (out), Robert Covington (out), Ben McLemore (out), Dennis Smith Jr. (out), Trendon Watford (out), Keljin Blevins (out), Damian Lillard (questionable)

Mavericks injuries: Luka Doncic (out), Tim Hardaway (out), Maxi Kleber (out), Trey Burke (out), Reggie Bullock (out), Josh Green (out), Willie Cauley-Stein (out), JaQuori McLaughlin (out)

