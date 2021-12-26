 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Donovan Mitchell To Miss Wednesday’s Contest vs. Blazers

Spida won’t suit up against the Blazers.

By Jeremy_Brener
Portland Trail Blazers v Utah Jazz Photo by Chris Nicoll/NBAE via Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers could be in for a huge break Wednesday against the Utah Jazz.

According to reports, All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell won’t travel with the team on their two-game road trip to San Antonio Monday and Portland Wednesday after straining his lower back in Saturday night’s Christmas win over the Dallas Mavericks.

In their first meeting between the Jazz and Blazers in Salt Lake City on November 29, Mitchell dropped 30 points on 12 of 20 shooting with five assists and four steals.

With Mitchell out, veteran sharpshooter Joe Ingles will likely be inserted into the starting lineup. Reigning Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson’s minutes could also see a spike.

Even with Mitchell out, the Jazz are still a good team, holding the third-best record in the league. However, this presents an opportunity for the Blazers to take advantage and possibly steal a game from a high-profile opponent.

