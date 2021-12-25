Trail Blazers Covington, McLemore, Blevins Enter COVID Protocols

COVID-19 is spreading across the Portland Trail Blazers roster this Christmas weekend as Robert Covington, Ben McLemore, and Keljin Blevins join Dennis Smith. Jr. and Trendon Watford under NBA Health and Safety Protocols. Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted the news this morning:

Three more Trail Blazers (five total) have entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols – Robert Covington, Ben McLemore and Keljin Blevins, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium

Covington is the most prominent Blazers player to enter protocols so far. Although recently moved to the bench, the 31-year-old forward has started in 26 of 32 appearances this season, averaging 6.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in 27.7 minutes per game.

McLemore saw action in only 5 of Portland’s first 20 games, but Head Coach Chauncey Billups has been using him more over the last four weeks. He’s seen action in 11 straight games, averaging 15.8 minutes and 7.8 points since November 29th.

Blevins has played only three times all season, but he is famously the cousin of Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard.

The Blazers are being tested for COVID this weekend after Smith, Jr. and Watford entered protocols on Friday.