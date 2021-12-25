Christmas Day NBA Open Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers are not a part of the NBA Christmas Day schedule for 2021, but with half of the league in COVID protocols, few teams can lay claim to being fully present anyway. Nonetheless, the NBA will press on with its holiday schedule, which means we’re going to welcome everyone to discuss the games as they unfold throughout the day! We’ll have plenty of other posts today too, but we wanted to start you out with this one.

Here are the scheduled teams, times, and broadcast networks. All times are listed in the Pacific Time Zone.

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks, 9:00 AM on ESPN

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 11:30 AM on ABC

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns, 2:00 PM on ABC

Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 5:00 PM on ABC

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz, 7:30 PM on ESPN

We hope you have a blessed and wonderful holiday, and that all players, coaches, referees, and other personnel who participate in today’s contests remain safe and healthy.