NBA Requiring Teams to Host Booster Vaccine Events

The NBA wants to boost its booster vaccine numbers and is doing something about it.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the league sent out a memo to the Portland Trail Blazers and the rest of the 30 NBA teams to host events to administer booster shots to players, staff and families.

In light of rising COVID-19 cases, all NBA teams were informed that they are required to host a booster shot event by Dec. 31 in which booster doses are made available for eligible players, staff and their families. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 24, 2021

However, only those who have had their second shot since late June are eligible to receive the booster vaccine since one must wait six months after receiving the second dose to get the booster vaccine.

There’s no guarantee that these events will help decrease the spread of COVID-19 in a big way, but given how tied the NBA’s hands are, this effort to get as many people boosted cannot hurt. However, getting boosted does not prevent you from getting the virus, but it can significantly decrease your chance of getting the virus and your symptoms should you test positive.