Blazers’ Dennis Smith Jr., Trendon Watford In COVID Protocols

As other teams around the league have been ravaged by the coronavirus, it was only a matter of time until it impacted the Portland Trail Blazers. Shams Charania of the Athletic reports that Dennis Smith Jr. and Trendon Watford have entered into COVID-19 health and safety protocols. According to Charania, the entire team will undergo further testing for the coronavirus.

Smith Jr. and Watford are the first Trail Blazers to enter health and safety protocols this season.

The rest of the league hasn’t been so fortunate in the face of omicron. The Blazers were scheduled to play the Brooklyn Nets on December 23rd, but that game was postponed as the Nets did not have enough players.