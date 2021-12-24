Get To Know Us: How We Became Blazers Fans

As the holidays come around, the staff at Blazer’s Edge thought it would be fun to share our stories with you: specifically, the stories of how we became fans of the Portland Trail Blazers. For each of us, becoming a Blazers fan has been a unique journey, filled with twists and turns. Some of us have loved the team seemingly since birth; some of us are newer to our deep love of all things Trail Blazers. Regardless, we all have one thing in common: we’re all members of Rip City.

Over the next few days, we hope that you enjoy the work we’ve put into writing our stories down for you; we’d like to think there is something in them for everyone, whether you love the Xs and Os of the game or the heart-felt stories on and off the court. And as always, feel free to share your stories of Blazers fandom in the comments.