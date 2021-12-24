NBA G-League Pauses Season With COVID Cases Rising

The NBA has been affected significantly with a rise in COVID cases over the past few weeks, and now the effects are being seen in the G-League.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the G-Legaue is pausing its season until January 5.

Sources: The NBA G League is postponing its season until Jan. 5. G League finished up its Showcase in Las Vegas this week and was set to restart play Monday, but now delayed in resuming season as COVID-19 cases rise and influx of call ups to NBA teams. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 24, 2021

The league held its Showcase in Las Vegas from Dec. 19-22, but now teams and players will not participate in any games until after the new year in hopes to lessen the spread of the coronavirus.

A number of G-League players have also been signed by teams around the league to 10-day hardship exception deals. The NBA and Players’ Association agreed to allow these hardship deals to be signed until Jan. 19, one month after it was initiated on Dec. 19.

While the Portland Trail Blazers have no affiliate in the G-League currently and have yet to sign any player to a 10-day hardship deal, it could affect them in the coming weeks if any players were to test positive for COVID.