Damian Lillard and the Ethics of Sports Coverage

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back with Episode 59! Dave Deckard and Dia Miller tackle the growing NBA COVID crisis, Portland’s latest victories (and narrow losses), Damian Lillard’s vows about his team, his criticism of local media, CJ McCollum’s recovery, and Clyde Drexler’s place among elite NBA players. As usual, there’s a lot of heart, big discussions about ethics and priorities, and a bit of analysis thrown in. Dave and Dia is not your normal podcast, especially when Dia comes to us Live from Las Vegas!

Never have two podcasters been so happy to see a 2-2 week. Maybe that says something about Dave and Dia, maybe it says something about the Blazers.

We want to take a quick moment to wish a speedy recovery to podcast colleague Danny Marang, as he battles illness. Look for Dan’s podcast to resume when he feels better!