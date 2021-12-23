CJ McCollum Lung Injury Fully Healed, Recovery Continues

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum is fully healed from his pneumothorax (collapsed lung) injury and will begin the journey back to NBA action over the next week. The Trail Blazers released the news via their website today.

The official release:

PORTLAND, Ore. (December 23, 2021) – Following further evaluation, including a CT scan on Wednesday, Portland guard CJ McCollum’s right lung is fully healed after suffering a pneumothorax earlier this month, the team announced today.

McCollum has been cleared for non-contact drills, increased conditioning, and shooting. He will continue his recovery protocol and will be reevaluated next week. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

In 24 games this season (all starts), McCollum has averaged 20.6 points (42.4% FG, 39.3% 3-PT, 70.0% FT), 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.08 steals and 35.3 minutes.