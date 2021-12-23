League And Players’ Association Close To Quarantine Agreement

In the midst of the wave of the omicron variant of COVID-19 hitting the NBA, the league and the players’ association are close to a deal that would reduce the number of days spent in quarantine, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Essentially, the agreement will allow players to test out of quarantine.

The arrangement — expected to soon be shared with teams — could return some players to active play in as soon as six days based upon testing procedures, sources said.

The numbers of players who have entered protocols for coronavirus in December is staggering.

The NBA has had 141 players entered into health and safety protocols this season, including 127 in December. There have been 130 player entries in December overall, as three players have now entered the protocols multiple times this month.

The Portland Trail Blazers have yet to have any players enter into protocols for COVID-19 this season.