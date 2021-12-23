Pelicans’ Nickeil Alexander-Walker In Protocols

The last several days have been a veritable who’s who in the NBA as players go into protocols for coronavirus. One of the recent additions to the protocols list is the New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Alexander-Walker last played in the Pelicans’ win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday 111-97, in which he scored 27 points, including 22 in the second half.

Alexander-Walker is the first Pelicans player to enter COVID-19 protocols this season. Portland has yet to have a player enter protocols this season, so this case is one to watch. Players who test positive must isolate until they test negative twice on a PCR test.

Despite a lack of players in protocols, the Blazers have still been impacted by the coronavirus, as their scheduled game with the Brooklyn Nets has been postponed after the Nets could not field enough players to face the Blazers.