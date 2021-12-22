Celebrate the Birthday of Dame Time

Stars, Santa, and The Grinch aren’t the only cultural icons celebrating a December anniversary. Portland Trail Blazers fans may not remember it, but December 23rd, 2014 was the birthday of one of the most enduring symbols of franchise...well... salvation. On that date seven years ago, Damian Lillard first made the now-immortal “Dame Time” gesture after canning a three-point shot with three seconds remaining to force overtime in a game against Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Blazers would go on to win that game 115-111 in OT. Lillard would finish with 40 points and 11 assists. The Blazers would also edge out the Thunder for first place overall in the NBA’s Northwest Division, finishing the year with a 51-21 record. Though the season would end infamy—a first-round loss to the Memphis Grizzlies followed by the departure of All-Star forward LaMarcus Aldridge in free agency—the “Dame Time” gesture would live on, repeated in games, commercials, and by countless celebrating copycats on playgrounds across the world.

NBA24Official was kind enough to post the video of the inaugural moment on YouTube. Enjoy the memories, and happy Damesmas!