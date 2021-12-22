Trail Blazers Taking Precautions Against COVID-19

The Portland Trail Blazers have remained free of COVID-19 so far this season, even while numerous other teams are watching their rosters dwindle as a result of the spreading pandemic. Today Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian reported that COVID safety is a concern for the squad, and they’re remaining vigilant against the encroaching virus.

Fentress cites team leader Damian Lillard as one of the interested parties in the struggle against COVID, quoting Lillard saying, “We’re dealing with enough as it is, as far as injuries.” He also offers perspective from Head Coach Chauncey Billups, who is concerned about the effect of the upcoming holidays:

“You think about Christmastime,” Billups said. “Most people have family come in. We’re in a pretty fragile state right now across the league. We’ve just got to be more vigilant with the masks when we’re on the road, staying in the hotels, controlling who’s coming in the hotel to see you. We’ve got to kind of go back to some of those strict guidelines.”

Billups also offers that while all Portland’s players are vaccinated, they still follow masking guidelines and hold each other accountable.

Portland’s Thursday night game against the Brooklyn Nets due to COVID outbreak.