Robert Covington almost walked away from basketball two years ago while recovering from an injury.

The Portland Trail Blazers forward told Whistle Sports about a period in 2019 where he was so down he was prepared to walk away from sport. He said his faith and connection to his pets helped him through.

Covington underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in April 1, 2019 as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“I had a real messy breakdown where I was ready to walk away from all of this. That’s what happened two years ago, I was mentally out of it, checked out. I sat and had surgery, solitude man, by myself, leaving with my big-ass dog.”

During the interview, Covington shows off his pets, including pythons, boa constrictors lizards and dogs. He said his passion for animals initially started with the late Australian personality Steve Irwin.

Covington also shows off his extensive shoe collection and path towards the NBA and how he never thought he’d be an NBA player.