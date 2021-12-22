Luka Doncic Enters COVID Protocols

Luka Doncic is the latest NBA superstar to enter Health and Safety Protocols. The Dallas Mavericks guard will be away from the team when the Mavericks face the Portland Trail Blazers in their scheduled game on December 27th. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweeted the news, while Tim McMahon, also of ESPN, provided context:

Mavs had two more players test positive for COVID-19 today, source said. That brings Dallas’ total of players in NBA’s health and protocols to six. Mavs have already signed or agreed to deals with six replacement players.

Today the NBA announced that the Blazers’ contest with the Brooklyn Nets, scheduled for Thursday, December 23rd, has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Doncic has averaged 25.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.5 assists over 21 games for Dallas so far this season. The Mavericks are 3-6 in games in which he has not played.

As of yet, the Trail Blazers have not reported any players entering COVID protocols.