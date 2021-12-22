Trail Blazers-Nets Game Postponed

The Portland Trail Blazers - Brooklyn Nets game scheduled for Thursday, December 23rd has been postponed due to COVID-19. The report comes from Shams Charania of The Athletic, who tweeted the news this morning, saying simply, “Nets-Blazers game on Thursday has been postponed.”

The contest is one of several postponed this week in the face of the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19. New York has become an epicenter of outbreak. Nets stars Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving are under the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols for COVID. The Nets are hardly alone, with multiple teams placing significant portions of their rosters under protocols.

The NBA is struggling to make it to, and through, their Christmas Day slate of games, which includes five nationally-televised matchups on what is traditionally the biggest day of the NBA regular season.

There is no word yet on when, or how, postponed games will be made up.