Former Blazers Return to the NBA as Players Enter Protocols

The Church of Roy podcast returned this week to discuss the NBA’s attempt to navigate the uptick in players entering the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Along with that topic, host Steve Dewald reviews the three storylines in 2021 that stood out.

This episode started with a comparison of the NBA to the NHL. Will the NBA’s attempt to supplement shrinking rosters with additional players provide a lasting fix? When it comes to the NHL, its decision to postpone games was aided by a buffer provided by the Olympics. Looking forward, should the NBA build in a buffer for potential postponements?

In the middle of the show, Steve detailed the recent signing made around the league. From Tim Frazier to Nik Stauskas, Steve discusses the noteworthy signings that have occurred. Looking forward, if the Blazers do need to sign someone, what players could factor in as options? Patrick Patterson and a handful of other NBA veterans fit the mold for Portland.

In the final segment, Steve outlines the three stories that stood out for him in 2021. Unsurprisingly, organizational turnover appeared at center stage.

