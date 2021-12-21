Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the New Orleans Pelicans tonight in New Orleans on the last game of their short road trip. Portland is coming off two good wins — one of which was on the road — and are looking to get out of their slump with another win. Even missing some key players, the Blazers have a solid chance against the Pelicans.

Tuesday, December 21 - 5:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: ROOT Sports, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: CJ McCollum (out), Cody Zeller (out), Nassir Little (out), Damian Lillard (questionable), Jusuf Nurkic (questionable)

Pelicans injuries: Zion Williamson (out), Kira Lewis Jr. (out), Daulton Hommes (out), Didi Louzada (out), Tomas Satoransky (day to day)

SBN Affiliate: The Bird Writes

