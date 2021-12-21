Editor’s Note: What Should I Know From Blazers Fans?

To the Blazer’s Edge community,

I’ve written for Blazer’s Edge for almost two months now and it’s been quite a whirlwind.

Joining in the middle of a season amidst countless trade rumors, a new head coach, the investigation of Neil Olshey, and now the ongoing COVID protocols, I totally forgot that I had yet to introduce myself to you all officially. So, here it goes.

My name is Jeremy Brener and I am the newest editor for Blazer’s Edge. I’ve chipped into some news, game recaps and the occasional analysis here and there.

I’ve worn many hats at SB Nation, but probably the most relevant one when it comes to the NBA section of the company comes with my role at The Dream Shake, our sister site covering the Houston Rockets.

I’m from Houston originally, but I moved to Orlando in 2016 and graduated from the University of Central Florida with a degree in broadcast journalism in 2020. I still call Orlando home and should stay here for the foreseeable future.

I know what you’re probably thinking. Why is a Rockets blogger in Orlando covering the Blazers???

And that’s a good question, but my answer is simple. The love for the sport comes before the love for any team. My journalism education has taught me to truly look at things from an objective point of view, and it’s changed my coverage for not just the Rockets, but for all the teams I cover across the internet. You can follow me on Twitter (@JeremyBrener) to read the laundry list of posts I hold.

Another reason why I wanted this job was to learn more about this incredible community of readers and listeners. I’ve been a reader and lurker from afar and I’ve been enthralled by the path the Blazers have been on for the past several years. Outside of a particular shot from seven years ago that I won’t go into any more details for, Damian Lillard is absolutely incredible to watch and one of the best talents the NBA has ever seen.

As I’ve learned more about where the Blazers are now and where they are going into the future, I’ve recognized that a lot of that falls on Dame. The loyalty he’s shown to Portland is incredible and it’s what a fan base like this one deserves.

But I want to learn more as it is only going to help my job here and enhance the coverage I provide for you, the audience.

So, in the comments, feel free to talk about the discourse of the team, throw in your two cents, ask me questions in return. I will be reading all the comments and chatting back and forth with some of them, so as Charles Barkley once said, “We are going to start a dialogue.”

I’ve started it, now it’s up to you to continue in the comments below.

Thank you,

Jeremy Brener