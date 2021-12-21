Blazer’s Edge Radio: Signs of Life

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air live at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online at xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss the team’s return to the win column, recapping a wire-to-wire beatdown of the Charlotte Hornets as well as their come-from-behind effort against the Memphis Grizzlies.

In addition, Dillon Sage (co-host of the Holy Backboard podcast and the show’s resident Pelicans expert) joins the gang to preview tonight’s game in New Orleans. The NBA’s ongoing COVID concerns will also be discussed, including the possibility of a suspended season.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available here.