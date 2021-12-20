Damian Lillard Questionable for Pelicans Game Due to Hamstring Issue

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been listed as questionable for the Blazers’ Tuesday night tilt against the New Orleans Pelicans. Casey Holdahl of the Blazers tweeted Portland’s injury report this afternoon, which included Lillard’s name and the new issue:

Damian Lillard (right hamstring tightness) is listed as questionable, CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and C Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture) are still out for Tuesday’s game versus the Pelicans.

The 31-year-old Lillard has averaged 23.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 7.6 assists for the Blazers in 25 appearances this season. He is shooting 39.8% from the field and 31.7% from the three-point arc, playing 36.4 minutes per game. He has missed 6 of Portland’s 31 contests already, most due to an abdominal issue.

Since returning from an extended absence on December 12th, Lillard has averaged 30.2 points per game, significantly higher than his season average. He is also shooting 36.1% from distance during that five-game span, in which the Blazers have earned a 2-3 record.

The Blazers are 1-5 without Lillard this season, the lone victory coming against the Detroit Pistons on November 30th.