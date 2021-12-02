Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers are at home in the Moda Center taking on the San Antonio Spurs. The team has only lost one game at home all season, but with injuries plaguing the roster, this could be a tough match up. Will Portland be able to keep their home game win streak alive?

Thursday, December 2 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: ROOT Sports, NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (out), Nassir Little (out)

Spurs injuries: Zach Collins (out), Doug McDermott (probable), Devin Vassell (probable)

SBN Affiliate: Pounding the Rock

