Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Gameday Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers continue their short road trip in Memphis tonight in a rematch against the Grizzlies. It was only a few days ago that Memphis beat the Blazers at the Moda Center, but tonight brings a chance at a comeback. Portland is coming off a solid win, and a road win would be a great step in the right direction for the team that’s struggled to win on the road.

Sunday, December 19 - 3:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: ROOT Sports, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: CJ McCollum (out), Cody Zeller (out), Dennis Smith Jr. (probable)

Grizzlies injuries: Ja Morant (out), Sam Merrill (out), Brandon Clarke (out), Ziaire Williams (out), Santi Aldama (out)

