 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Former Blazers Guard Steve Kerr To Be Introduced As USA Basketball Head Coach Monday

A press conference will be held Monday.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

USA Basketball is just about ready to introduce its new head coach.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, USA Basketball will hold a press conference Monday announcing Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr as its new head coach, replacing San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

It was announced on December 10 that Kerr would become the new head coach. Just 10 days later, it will become formal.

Kerr’s coaching staff will have loose connections with the Portland Trail Blazers. Per Wojnarowski, Miami Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra will serve as an assistant to Kerr. Spoelstra grew up in Portland, playing at Jesuit High School and the University of Portland. Monty Williams, head coach of the Phoenix Suns and reportedly another of Kerr’s incoming Team USA assistants, was an assistant coach with the Trail Blazers under Nate McMillan between 2005-2010. Kerr also played for the Trail Blazers during the 2001-02 season.

More From Blazer's Edge

Loading comments...