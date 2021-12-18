Davis Injured, Blazers to Face Lakers and Nets Without Key Superstars

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis has an MCL sprain, an injury which will keep him out of action for at least four weeks. The Lakers announced results of Davis’ MRI today, along with the prognosis for his recovery.

Meanwhile Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has entered the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols for COVID-19 along with guard James Harden, guard Kyrie Irving and seven other Nets players.

Both pieces of news are significant for the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers face the Nets this coming Thursday, December 23rd. They are scheduled to take on the Lakers on Friday, December 31st.

The Blazers have not been secure against any opponent over the last month, but facing the Nets minus Durant, Harden, and Irving is a far better prospect for the struggling squad than having to overcome a full-force version. Durant is averaging 29.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.9 assists for Brooklyn this season. Harden has contributed 20.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 9.6 assists.

Davis gives the Lakers 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game, vying with teammate LeBron James for the best statistical output on the team.

A wave of COVID protocol entries has swept the NBA in the last week, decimating several rosters. So far the Blazers have not announced any players under protocols.