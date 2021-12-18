Damian Lillard Calls Out Portland Media After Blazers Beat Hornets

Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard had harsh words for members of the Portland media following his team’s 125-116 victory over the Charlotte Hornets last night. Lillard addressed his treatment during his near-season-long slump, and during Portland’s seven-game losing streak snapped by the victory.

Evidencing a demeanor termed as “mad” in the post-game press conference, Lillard responded to a question about his feelings with the following.

Those Dame comments in the postgame pic.twitter.com/fDCCME03DZ — Alex Tam (@alexctam) December 18, 2021

I’m happy we won the game. That’s what we come here to do. I felt happy throughout the game, after the game...in the locker room I felt happy, but when I come here and I’ve got to answer questions, and I’ve done so much in my career, you know what I mean? Specifically in Portland, I’ve given everything, you know what I’m saying? I’ve never made an excuse. I’ve never disrespected any of y’all. I’ve never not given you guys time. And just when our team is going through it and I’m in a little bit of a struggle, I see certain people not giving me that same respect. So that’s why I’m a little irritated in here. But with my team, I’m happy with what we did. So that’s that. I just don’t... I still come in here and give that same time. I just don’t appreciate it, man. It’ll be handled that way going forward.

Lillard scored a season-high 43 points in the victory.