Trail Blazers, NBA Providing Court for Boys & Girls Club

The Portland Trail Blazers are doing their part to make the season, and the New Year, better for local children. They have announced that, in conjunction with the NBA, they will “provide a complete upgrade and court redesign to the gymnasium at the Blazers Boys & Girls Club on NE Martin Luther King Blvd. in Portland.” Blazers guard CJ McCollum has announced the news to the kids at the organization.

Newly-appointed President of Business Operations Dewayne Hankins gave this statement on the occasion:

“We are thrilled to announce this project to bring a new court to the Blazers Boys & Girls Club with the help of the league and our friends at Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metro”, said Dewayne Hankins, President of Business Operations of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “Providing a state-of-the-art facility continues the organization’s commitment to positively impacting youth from underserved and marginalized communities by creating a safe space for kids and families to live, learn and play. We’ll also utilize this renovation as an anchor for continued support of the Blazers Boys & Girls Club and all local Boys & Girls Clubs.”

Congratulations to the Blazers and Happy Holidays to all the children at the Boys & Girls Club.