Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Charlotte Hornets at home in the Moda Center tonight. Portland is itching for a win after losing 7 straight games and 10 out of their last 11. While Charlotte is coming of a win, and a couple of days of rest, the Trail Blazers are clear that there’s no giving up. Rip City is collectively holding their breath and waiting— Will that win come tonight?

Friday, December 17 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: ROOT Sports, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: CJ McCollum (out), Cody Zeller (out), Dennis Smith Jr. (out) Greg Brown (day to day)

Hornets injuries: Ish Smith (out)

SBN Affiliate: At The Hive

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

That’s it! Have fun and GO BLAZERS!!