Damian Lillard Is Back, But Is He Really?

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back with Episode 58! How time flies. It flies just as fast during this week’s show, as Dave Deckard and Dia Miller have plenty to talk about! The return of Damian Lillard is the number one development of the week, of course, but is this really Dame? That’s one of the questions new Interim General Manager Joe Cronin will need to think about when contemplating future moves. Dave and Dia look at his initial press conference and discuss their impressions. They also talk trade rumors: Jeremi Grant, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner. All of them would help, but how much? And do the Pacers and Pistons have any incentive to trade with Portland right now? There were also three games on the docket to discuss, but mercifully the duo skims over those, except for giving the Blazers some props for a hard-fought battle against the Phoenix Suns (and maybe discussing a couple of ongoing, systemic issues).

