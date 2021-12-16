More NBA Players Placed In Protocols

The coronavirus outbreaks around the NBA have been wreaking havoc on teams and their lineups, including the Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings, and now the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers placed five players into health and safety protocols, reported Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN: Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Dwight Howard, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Malik Monk.

Of note, Wojnarowski also detailed the number of players placed into the health and safety protocols created to combat coronavirus. 63 players have been put into protocols over the entire season so far, while 47 players have been placed into protocols in December alone. Given the number of announcements today alone, it may be easier to begin reporting who is not currently in protocols.

Today, the Sacramento Kings canceled practice and shut the practice facility, and it remains to be seen as to whether or not the Kings will have enough players to face Memphis on Friday night.

The Portland Trail Blazers are fully vaccinated and remain “vigilant” regarding the recent outbreaks around the league.