McCollum Continues to Improve

The Portland Trail Blazers’ shooting guard CJ McCollum is moving forward in his recovery after suffering a pneumothorax to his right lung, the team announced prior to the loss against the Memphis Grizzlies. McCollum had a CT scan of the lung on Tuesday.

McCollum will continue his recovery protocol, which includes light conditioning, and will be reevaluated next week. He will not travel with the team on their upcoming road trip to Memphis and New Orleans.

More commonly known as a collapsed lung, McCollum sustained the injury in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, December 4th. McCollum’s recovery time could be anywhere from two weeks and two months. By the time the Blazers return from their short road trip, McCollum will have missed eight games with the injury.

During this season, McCollum has averaged 20.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

We wish McCollum well as he heals.