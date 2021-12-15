Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Day Thread

After losing to the Phoenix Suns in overtime, the Portland Trail Blazers face the Memphis Grizzlies on the second night of a home back-to-back. Both teams are missing key pieces, as the Blazers are without CJ McCollum while the Grizzlies do not have Ja Morant available. The Blazers seemed to find their hustle at times against the Suns, so what happens tonight is anyone’s guess.

Wednesday, December 15 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: ROOT Sports, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: CJ McCollum (out), Cody Zeller (out), Greg Brown (day to day)

Grizzlies injuries: Ziaire Williams (out), Brandon Clarke (out), Ja Morant (out), Sam Merrill (out)

SBN Affiliate: Grizzly Bear Blues

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

That’s it! Have fun and GO BLAZERS!!