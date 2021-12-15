Danny Ainge Becomes Utah Jazz CEO

You can cross one name off the Portland Trail Blazers general manager search.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Utah Jazz have named former Blazers guard and Boston Celtics executive Danny Ainge their new alternate governor and CEO.

The Utah Jazz are hiring Danny Ainge as alternate governor and CEO, sources tell ESPN. Ainge will oversee basketball and Justin Zanik will remain GM. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2021

The news comes just a little more than six months following Ainge’s retirement from the Celtics.

Ainge was linked to a role with the Jazz with his college ties at BYU and his friendship with Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Dennis Lindsey since he left the Celtics, but he was also rumored to be a candidate to be the next executive to lead the Blazers following the dismissal of Neil Olshey earlier this month.

Joe Cronin is currently serving as the team’s interim general manager, and he received the stamp of approval from franchise face Damian Lillard in an interview Tuesday evening.

With Ainge out of the picture, the Blazers will move forward without him in pursuit of the team’s next general manager and president of basketball operations.