Identifying a Realistic Trade Target for the Struggling Blazers

The Church of Roy podcast returned this week to discuss the Trail Blazers’ current struggles and the potential solutions that exist on the trade market. Hosts Brian Wilcox and Steve Dewald kicked the show off by reviewing Blazers interim GM Joe Cronin’s comments from his recent media availability. Was Cronin actually impressive in his appearance? Or is it a case of Neil Olshey setting the bar incredibly low?

Before touching on the trade market, Brian and Steve reviewed the rotation changes that are already underway in Portland. Can the Blazers adapt to CJ McCollum’s absence? Will Larry Nance Jr. keep the starting power forward spot out of Robert Covington’s grasp in the upcoming weeks?

In the main segment of the show, trade rumors took center stage. Brian and Steve discussed the potential value of a trade package that is built around Jusuf Nurkic and Robert Covington. Outside of those two players, what else can the Blazers add to a trade at the deadline?

In terms of possible trade targets, Brian and Steve both like the idea of landing Pistons forward Jerami Grant. Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis was also a topic of discussion. Sabonis might not cure the Blazers’ weaknesses, but it would be awesome to see him suit up in Portland.

You can listen to today’s show on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.